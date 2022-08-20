Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.196 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE PBT opened at $17.99 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $23.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,934,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1,052.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 41,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 37,895 shares during the last quarter.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

