Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.024 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 34.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PVL opened at $3.18 on Friday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $5.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27.

In related news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 22,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $84,983.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,577,398 shares in the company, valued at $32,251,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

