PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.092 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

PermRock Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 22.1% annually over the last three years. PermRock Royalty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 155.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

PermRock Royalty Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PRT opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.40 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.88.

Insider Activity at PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a net margin of 85.34% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $50,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,776,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,882,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $275,700.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PermRock Royalty Trust

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

Featured Stories

