Persistence Price Down 7.9% This Week (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. In the last week, Persistence has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Persistence coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00003365 BTC on popular exchanges. Persistence has a market capitalization of $84.19 million and approximately $516,618.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,270.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004700 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004717 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003780 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00127400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00032985 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00099193 BTC.

About Persistence

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 146,828,808 coins and its circulating supply is 117,628,815 coins. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone.

Persistence Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

