Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Dean Investment Associates LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.1% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.15. 15,350,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,390,504. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Pfizer to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

