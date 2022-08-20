Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Hutchinson Capital Management CA

Hutchinson Capital Management CA trimmed its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,827 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.5% of Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,815,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,227,000 after acquiring an additional 276,896 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $1,650,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 395,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,372,000 after buying an additional 37,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $299,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.15. The stock had a trading volume of 15,350,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,390,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85. The firm has a market cap of $275.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.