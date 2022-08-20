Phala Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.79 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Phala Network has traded down 23% against the dollar. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular exchanges. Phala Network has a total market capitalization of $28.79 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,007.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004762 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003729 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.62 or 0.00126710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00033278 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00077037 BTC.

Phala Network Coin Profile

Phala Network (CRYPTO:PHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

Buying and Selling Phala Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. "

