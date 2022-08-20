Phantasma Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001287 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $29.15 million and approximately $262,550.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phantasma has traded down 26% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,219.40 or 0.99824192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00050627 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00027999 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004664 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,514,230 coins. Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phantasma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

