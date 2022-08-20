PharmaCielo (OTCMKTS:PCLOF) Shares Down 8.2%

PharmaCielo Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PCLOF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. 4,259 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 19,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49.

PharmaCielo Ltd., together with its subsidiary, cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis extracts, tetrahydrocannabinol, and related products. The company also offers telemedicine software. It serves health and wellness product manufacturers, pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies in Canada and Colombia.

