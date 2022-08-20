Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Trading Up 0.8%

Pharos Energy plc (LON:PHAR – Get Rating) was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 25.02 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 24.90 ($0.30). Approximately 687,097 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 567,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.70 ($0.30).

Pharos Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £110.05 million and a P/E ratio of -27.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.45, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pharos Energy news, insider Sue Rivett purchased 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £984.06 ($1,189.05). In other news, insider Jann M. Brown bought 25,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £6,609.98 ($7,986.93). Also, insider Sue Rivett bought 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 22 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £984.06 ($1,189.05). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 34,580 shares of company stock valued at $857,768.

About Pharos Energy

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, as well as a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126 located in the Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

