Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by TCM Advisors LLC

TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 1.1% of TCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,947,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.93.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.