Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 780 ($9.42) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PHNX. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 815 ($9.85) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($9.36) in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 755.83 ($9.13).

LON PHNX opened at GBX 661 ($7.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.23. Phoenix Group has a one year low of GBX 559.20 ($6.76) and a one year high of GBX 704.40 ($8.51). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 623.05 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 626.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.80 ($0.30) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is currently -0.56%.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

