Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Up 5.7%

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) rose 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.66. Approximately 7,509 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 943,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Photronics from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Photronics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Photronics Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Photronics last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Photronics had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,561.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,060 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 587.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

