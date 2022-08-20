Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) Trading Down 0.9%

Pilbara Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.14. 923,761 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 342% from the average session volume of 208,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.16.
Pilbara Minerals Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.97.
About Pilbara Minerals
Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.
