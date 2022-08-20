PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Trading Down 0.1%

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $52.11 and last traded at $52.15. 217,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 232,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.19.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day moving average of $52.59.

Get PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 19.5% during the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 45,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Vicus Capital lifted its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 49.2% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 33.4% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 60,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 15,052 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.