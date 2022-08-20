PlatinumBAR Price Up 244.3% Over Last Week (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 18.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. In the last week, PlatinumBAR has traded 244.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market capitalization of $5,459.00 and $177.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,999.70 or 0.99714868 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00048223 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00212905 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00134606 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00231135 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00056062 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005320 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “PlatinumBAR is a hybrid Pow/PoS cryptocurrency based on Quark algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.