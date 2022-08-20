PointPay (PXP) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week

PointPay (PXP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. One PointPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0252 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PointPay has a market capitalization of $11.40 million and $3.16 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PointPay has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PointPay Coin Profile

PointPay is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2019. PointPay’s total supply is 858,598,093 coins and its circulating supply is 452,298,093 coins. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @PointPay1. The official website for PointPay is pointpay.io.

PointPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay is a UK-regulated fintech company that has been operating since 2018. PointPay was elected the best blockchain start-up of 2019 at Blockchain Life, the largest blockchain conference in Eastern Europe. PointPay has developed 4 fully operational products with friendly UI. PointPay Token will be released based on the Ethereum platform and fully comply with the ERC20 standard. This will ensure the security of the transactions, compatibility with third-party services, and will provide seamless and easy integration. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PointPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PointPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

