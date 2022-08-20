PolkaWar Trading Down 15% Over Last Week (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $571,905.43 and $230,177.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00782513 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About PolkaWar
PolkaWar’s total supply is 83,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.
PolkaWar Coin Trading
