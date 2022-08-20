PolkaWar Trading Down 15% Over Last Week (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, PolkaWar has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One PolkaWar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. PolkaWar has a market capitalization of $571,905.43 and $230,177.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About PolkaWar

PolkaWar’s total supply is 83,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.

PolkaWar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaWar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaWar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolkaWar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

