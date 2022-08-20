Poodl Token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.22 Million (POODL)

Poodl Token (POODL) traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last seven days, Poodl Token has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Poodl Token has a market cap of $1.22 million and $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poodl Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.36 or 0.00775004 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Poodl Token

Poodl Token’s official Twitter account is @POODLETOKEN. The Reddit community for Poodl Token is https://reddit.com/r/POODLTOKEN.

Poodl Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poodl Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poodl Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poodl Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

