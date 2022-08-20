Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Potbelly from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Potbelly Stock Performance

Potbelly stock opened at $6.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $179.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.18. Potbelly has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 938.53%.

In other Potbelly news, CEO Robert D. Wright bought 17,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $99,996.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,360,803.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,482 shares of company stock worth $130,450 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Potbelly

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Potbelly by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,320,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after acquiring an additional 174,514 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,280,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 999,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 42,458 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 545,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 105,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Potbelly by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 26,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

Further Reading

