Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Shares of PBH traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.97. The stock had a trading volume of 183,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,364. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.70 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 84.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

