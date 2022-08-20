Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 18,496 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 60,180 shares.The stock last traded at $9.87 and had previously closed at $9.91.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primavera Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PV. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,415,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,561,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 348,503 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,676,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 181,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its stake in shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition by 473.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 122,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

