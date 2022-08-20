Privapp Network Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $341,219.55 (bPRIVA)

Privapp Network (bPRIVA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Privapp Network coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001068 BTC on major exchanges. Privapp Network has a market cap of $341,219.55 and $41,671.00 worth of Privapp Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Privapp Network has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001604 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002146 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00776603 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Privapp Network Coin Profile
Privapp Network’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. Privapp Network’s official Twitter account is @PrivappNetwork.
Buying and Selling Privapp Network
