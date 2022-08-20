Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,064,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,175 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 3.9% of Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $333,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 245.1% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.17.

NYSE:PLD opened at $134.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.53. The stock has a market cap of $99.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

