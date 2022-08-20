ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.13.

Several research firms have issued reports on PUMP. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on ProPetro from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on ProPetro to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $296,049.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $610,412.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $296,049.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,412.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,833,060.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,862 shares of company stock worth $1,177,267. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in ProPetro by 15.0% in the first quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProPetro by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 7,444 shares during the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,743,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a market cap of $946.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 2.44.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 2.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ProPetro will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

