PUBLISH (NEWS) Price Hits $0.0133

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PUBLISH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $9.77 million and approximately $14,728.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004703 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,268.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003698 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002404 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00126831 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00032615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00100569 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH (CRYPTO:NEWS) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,006,730 coins. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PUBLISH is medium.com/publishprotocol. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

