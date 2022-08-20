Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ PULM opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.58. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PULM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth about $141,000.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

