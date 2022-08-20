PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $189.90

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 189.90 ($2.29) and traded as high as GBX 264 ($3.19). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 252.50 ($3.05), with a volume of 122,782 shares.

PureTech Health Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £731.45 million and a P/E ratio of -14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 191.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 198.26.

PureTech Health Company Profile

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

