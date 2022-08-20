QCR Holdings, Inc. (QCRH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th.
QCR has a dividend payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect QCR to earn $7.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.
QCR Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $60.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. QCR has a one year low of $47.36 and a one year high of $62.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QCR by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,225,000 after acquiring an additional 38,963 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QCR by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 754,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,674,000 after acquiring an additional 34,689 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of QCR by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,220,000 after acquiring an additional 30,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of QCR by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,640,000 after acquiring an additional 63,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com lowered QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.
QCR Company Profile
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
