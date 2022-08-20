Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,263 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qorvo Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $103.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.16 and a twelve month high of $192.92.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $126.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Qorvo to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.55.

In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,602 shares of company stock worth $1,707,506. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

