Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,263 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $8,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Qorvo Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of QRVO stock opened at $103.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.16 and a twelve month high of $192.92.
In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,352.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,602 shares of company stock worth $1,707,506. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.
Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.
