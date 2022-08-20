QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.73 Million

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuadrantProtocol has a market cap of $5.73 million and $416.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded 20.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

QuadrantProtocol Coin Profile

QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com.

QuadrantProtocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

