Qualitas Limited (QAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.
Qualitas Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Qualitas
In other news, insider Andrew Schwartz acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,979.02).
About Qualitas
Recommended Stories
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Qualitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.