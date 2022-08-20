Qualitas Limited (QAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Qualitas Stock Performance

Get Qualitas alerts:

Insider Activity at Qualitas

In other news, insider Andrew Schwartz acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.50 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($20,979.02).

About Qualitas

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Qualitas is a real estate investment firm which focuses on direct investment in all real estate classes and geographies, acquisitions and restructuring of distressed debt, third party capital raisings and consulting services. It seeks to provide bridge loans in the major markets of the Australian east coast, and particularly the medium and high density residential development sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Qualitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.