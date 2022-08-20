Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Shares Down 4.8%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.53 and last traded at $3.57. Approximately 166,052 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 247,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

Quantum Computing Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.53.

Institutional Trading of Quantum Computing

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Quantum Computing by 27.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quantum Computing in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Quantum Computing in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Quantum Computing by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Computing Company Profile

Quantum Computing, Inc focuses on providing software tools and applications for quantum computers in Virginia. The company offers Qatalyst, a quantum application accelerator that enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications on conventional computers, while being ready to run on quantum computers as well as provides multiple quantum processing units including DWave, Rigetti, and IonQ.

