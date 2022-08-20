QuarkChain Market Capitalization Achieves $65.29 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $65.29 million and $1.58 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004761 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,012.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004752 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003644 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00126337 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00101599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00032054 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.