QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.80-$12.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of QuidelOrtho stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.13. 597,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.32. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $83.39 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QDEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sell rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 174.2% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 104.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 113.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 77.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuidelOrtho during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

