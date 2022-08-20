QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.80-$12.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.78 billion-$3.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.
Shares of QuidelOrtho stock traded down $1.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.13. 597,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.32. QuidelOrtho has a 52-week low of $83.39 and a 52-week high of $180.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.03.
QDEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a sell rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.67.
QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.
