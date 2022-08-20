RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RADA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Shares of RADA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.60. 97,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.34 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.02. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 519,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 131,340 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in RADA Electronic Industries by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 700,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 111,403 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

