Rathbones Group PLC Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,814 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.44.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NEE opened at $89.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.93. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $176.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

