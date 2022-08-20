Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 46,515 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 4,409 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,338 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $859,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 17,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $39.49 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $51.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Argus raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $618,406.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,588.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

