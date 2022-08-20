Rathbones Group PLC Grows Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in General Mills by 1,160.6% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 target price on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $78.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Insider Activity

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.