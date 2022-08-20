Rathbones Group PLC Has $9.27 Million Stock Position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 915,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,502 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 3.69% of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return worth $9,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 224,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 122,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 97,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000.

ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RJA opened at $9.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $11.03.

