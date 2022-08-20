Rathbones Group PLC Increases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 2.1 %

TTWO stock opened at $127.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

