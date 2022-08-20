Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $11,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 22.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $810,807,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 193,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.4% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $71.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

NYSE:BAM opened at $51.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.32. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average of $50.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.23). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.56%.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,227,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,410,126.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 610,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,909,229 over the last 90 days.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

