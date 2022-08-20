Rathbones Group PLC Sells 307 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 45.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 3,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 48.2% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 8,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indie Asset Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $113.23 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.19.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $55,871.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

