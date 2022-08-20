Rathbones Group PLC Sells 55,428 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 54.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,428 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.06% of Axon Enterprise worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $180.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.38.

Insider Activity

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

In related news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 3,159 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $324,808.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,708.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXON opened at $130.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.72 and a 200-day moving average of $103.46. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $209.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axon Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.