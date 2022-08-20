Rathbones Group PLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rathbones Group PLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 68,874 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 86.7% during the first quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 23,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,726 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in AT&T by 125.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 877,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 488,609 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 14.2% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 13.3% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in AT&T by 4.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 193,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day moving average of $21.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.62 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

T has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

