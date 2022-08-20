Raven Protocol Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (RAVEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Raven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $756,023.25 and $4,932.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com. Raven Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

