Raymond James Cuts Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM) Price Target to $12.50

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RITM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Rithm Capital from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rithm Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE:RITM opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Rithm Capital has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $11.81. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.68.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rithm Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 311.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Rithm Capital in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 426.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 468.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Rithm Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which aims to generate long-term value for investors by investing in mortgage related assets, including operating companies, that offer attractive risk-adjusted returns. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities, Properties and Loans, Consumer Loans, Mortgage Loans Receivables, and Corporate.

