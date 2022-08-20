Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives $114.10 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.10.

Several research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Vertical Research decreased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $93.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $137.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Raytheon Technologies has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $812,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.