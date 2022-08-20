RChain (REV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.10 Million

RChain (REV) traded up 17.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. RChain has a total market cap of $6.10 million and $75,784.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RChain has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RChain Profile

RChain is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 675,282,348 coins. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

