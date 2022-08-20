Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

RDI opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. Reading International has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 1,157,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after buying an additional 89,329 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. 48.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

