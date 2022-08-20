Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reading International from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Reading International Price Performance
RDI opened at $4.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.06. Reading International has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.41.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International
Reading International Company Profile
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
